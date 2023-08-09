Crystal Palace set sights on Leicester City and Southampton men amid new dilemma

Crystal Palace are interested in Daniel Iversen of Leicester City and Southampton’s Alex McCarthy as they look to bolster their goalkeeping options, as per the Daily Mail.

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca opted to start new signing Mads Hermansen in goal for their season opener against Coventry City. Danny Ward served as backup on the bench while Danish ‘keeper Iversen was absent from the squad.

As for Southampton, Gavin Bazunu played for Russell Martin’s side in the 2023/24 season curtain raiser. McCarthy was on the bench then but started in the Saints’ cup defeat to Gillingham.

Now, it is claimed by the Daily Mail that both players have emerged on the radar of Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson is in the market for another ‘keeper with Vicente Guaita pushing for a move away. It leaves Palace in need of some cover and competition for Sam Johnstone and it seems both Iversen and McCarthy have been identified as options.

1 of 12 Name this EFL player... Bradley Dack Sam Gallagher Tyler Morton Ben Brereton Diaz

Surplus to requirements?

The nature of the goalkeeping position is a ruthless one. They have to bide their time for starting spots more often than not and the place in the side can easily be lost.

McCarthy has started the season as no.2 behind Bazunu so an injury or a dip in form could open the door for him to come into the side. A ‘keeper as talented as Bazunu could easily hold down the starting place all season though.

As for Iversen, he looks like he could be third choice at Leicester City. It has been said that the Foxes are open to offers too, but no one is keen to pay the reported valuation of £5m. Time will tell just how his situation pans out, but Premier League interest could prove tempting for both.