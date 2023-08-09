‘Closing in on deal’: QPR nearing transfer deal despite reported stumbling blocks

QPR, &#8216;Closing in on deal&#8217;: QPR nearing transfer deal despite reported stumbling blocks

9 August 2023
QPR are ‘closing in on a deal’ to sign Steve Cook from Nottingham Forest, as per Mike McGrath.

QPR are in desperate need of a centre-back with Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter currently sidelined, meaning that Gareth Ainsworth had to deploy Joe Gubbins and Morgan Fox in the opening day defeat v Watford.

The R’s boss then said that he hoped to get a new centre-back in before this weekend’s Championship clash v Cardiff, and after a nervy few day for QPR fans, it looks like the R’s are about to land Cook from Nottingham Forest.

The 32-year-old was wanted by QPR last season but a move to the City Ground came about instead. Now though, Telegraph journalist McGrath says that QPR are closing in on a move for Cook, with the Londoners ‘pushing for a medical later today’.

The move comes after journalist Darren Witcoop reported that the R’s were facing some hurdles in pursuit of Cook, over wages and the apparent structure of the deal.

A solid signing

QPR need centre-backs and in Cook, they’re perhaps landing one of the most tried and tested centre-backs out there.

He did well for Forest last season, helping them get over the line, and the Championship is a league he knows well having helped both Bournemouth and then Forest earn promotion to the Premier League.

Ainsworth will be praying that Cook arrives in time for Saturday with a trip to Cardiff never an easy one for QPR – if Cook does come in in time, it’ll give the R’s a huge boost.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm at the Cardiff City Stadium.

