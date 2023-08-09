Cheltenham Town join Shrewsbury Town in Premier League striker chase

Cheltenham Town are interested in landing the Premier League man on loan following the start of the new League One season.

Fraser, 18, has been involved with Wolves over the course of their pre-season and is highly-rated by the Midlands outfit.

Football Insider report that he has been given the green light to temporarily depart this term to get some more experience under his belt.

Cheltenham eye attacker

Cheltenham could see Fraser as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking options in this campaign. The Robins lost key forward Alfie May to fellow third tier outfit Charlton Athletic earlier this summer and could do with some more firepower up top.

Wade Elliott’s side were beaten 1-0 away at Shrewsbury on the opening day of the new season last weekend and may now have to battle it out with the Shrews for their reported target. They then lost 2-0 at home to Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup last night.

Fraser has risen up through the academy ranks at Wolves and is being tipped for a bright future in the game. The forward has been a key player at various levels over recent times.

He scored nine goals in 27 competitive games for the U18’s before managing to find the net eight times is as many matches for the U23’s.

The teenager has got a decent record in youth football and Wolves will hope he can adapt to the senior game with ease. The step into the Football League would be a learning curve for him and a chance to show what he can do.