Brentford and Rangers among multiple sides keen on Bristol City forward, report claims

Bristol City forward Sam Bell is drawing interest from Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Rangers, as per TEAMtalk.

Bristol City saw academy graduate Bell break into Nigel Pearson’s first-team. He notched six goals and laid on three assists in 29 games for the Robins, catching the eye on the left-hand side.

The 21-year-old has started off the new campaign promisingly too. He scored in the 1-1 draw with Preston North End at the weekend, playing 87 minutes in the opening game of the season.

Now though, Bell is claimed to be drawing admiring glances from some top clubs.

TEAMtalk states that Premier League quartet Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Wolves are all admirers of Bell. All four clubs were in attendance to watch the Bristol City man at the weekend while Rangers are also holding an interesting.

The Robins are aware of the interest and as a result, they’re likely to try and tie him down to a new contract.

1 of 6 Who is this? Morgan Whittaker Liam Cundle Mat Grimes Joel Piroe

Another Bristol City starlet

Bristol City have seen a whole host of players thrive under their watch before earning moves to bigger clubs, be it talents who have come through their academy or some who have been signed from elsewhere and developed at Ashton Gate.

Bell looks like the latest of this recent generation who are destined for bright futures. He’s impressing at a first-team level at an early stage in his senior career and may well go from strength to strength this season, if he stays with the Robins.

Alex Scott is the obvious standout but Bell and fellow forward Tommy Conway both look like players to keep an eye out for. Time will tell whether or not the significant interest in Bell develops into anything serious though.