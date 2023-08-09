‘A really intriguing tie’: Peterborough United v Charlton Athletic prediction

Peterborough United host Charlton Athletic in League One this weekend.

Charlton Athletic travel to London Road to face a Peterborough United side who have won both of their games this season.

The Posh secured a 1-0 victory over Reading on the opening day before defeating Swindon Town on penalties in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. This could be a transition year for Darren Ferguson’s side but they’ve still got players good enough to mount another play-off push.

The Addicks come into this one off the back of a disappointing 3-1 loss to Newport County in the cup. Academy graduate Daniel Kanu scored the only goal for Dean Holden’s side as they fell to League Two opposition.

Charlton have a 100% record to preserve in the league though after beating Leyton Orient on the opening day.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a really intriguing tie and I’m excited to see just how it pans out. I can see Charlton being right up there this season and while Posh aren’t expected to be deep in the fight for promotion, that win over Reading makes for good reading.

“Ferguson still has a strong squad at his disposal too, so they will be a great test of the Addicks’ mettle.

“Both kept clean sheets in narrow wins on the opening day but I can see things opening up a bit here. We should be in for a good one but I’m don’t think anything will split the two. I’ll go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-2 Charlton Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Back to league duties for two teams who I think are bang in the race for promotion this season, and this match here will be a really good test of either sides’ mettle.

“Both got good opening days wins – Posh especially – and both have quality up and down the pitch, so it should make for a very tightly-contested game.

“For me though, Peterborough just have that bit of unpredictability about them which plays in their favour more often than not – I’ll say home win, and an exciting game on the whole.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 3-2 Charlton Athletic