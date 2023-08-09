3 Max Aarons alternatives Southampton should consider as Norwich City man nears Leeds United move

Southampton were said to be leading the race for Norwich City’s Max Aarons earlier this summer, lining him up as a Tino Livramento replacement.

Since then, Livramento’s move to Newcastle United has been sealed but now, it is said that Aarons is nearing a move to Leeds United.

It means Southampton will have to turn elsewhere in their search for a new right-back. Here, we put forward three players the Saints should consider with Aarons set to head to Elland Road…

Cody Drameh – Leeds United

With Aarons going to Elland Road and Luke Ayling starting over the weekend, it could be feasible that Drameh makes a move away before the window’s end. He’s a fantastic right-back at this level and honestly, he could probably manage a step up to the Premier League.

It could be tough persuading Leeds to sell to a potential promotion rival but if Aarons is to move to the Whites, Southampton should definitely consider a move for Drameh at the least.

Djed Spence – Tottenham Hottspur

Spence’s move to Tottenham Hotspur hasn’t gone as planned and he may well move on before the end of the window too. A drop back down to the Championship might not be too appealing but perhaps a loan deal with an option to buy in the event of promotion would appeal to all parties.

The loan spell with Nottingham Forest was huge for Spence and if he can get back to those levels again, he’d be a serious asset for Southampton even if it was only on loan.

Junior Tchamadeu – Colchester United

Last but not least is a bit of a punt, but Colchester United’s Junior Tchamadeu looks like a player destined to test himself at a higher level. It might not be that he’s someone who comes straight into the lineup but as a talent who could be developed alongside Kyle Walker-Peters, Tchamadeu could be a fantastic signing.

He’s really caught the eye breaking through in League Two and while a deal would be cheap now, Tchamadeu is someone who the Saints could easily make a big profit on in the years to come.