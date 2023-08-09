3 Jacob Brown replacements Stoke City should consider as Luton Town move nears

Stoke City forward Jacob Brown looks as though he’ll be leaving the club this summer as Luton Town look to finalise a deal.

Brown has been a valuable asset for the Potters since signing from Barnsley. His departure will leave a gap on the right-hand side and Alex Neil should quickly turn his attention to filling that vacant spot if the Luton Town switch goes through.

Stoke City have used the market well this summer and they’ll be looking to do the same to replace Brown. Here, we put forward three players who the Potters should turn to as potential replacements…

Malcolm Ebiowei – Crystal Palace

Ebiowei would more than likely be a loan addition but given his ability to play on the right-hand side or through the middle, he could be a solid signing if Brown is to move on.

He first caught the eye while with Derby County, earning himself his move to Palace. A Hull City loan proved more challenging but the 19-year-old is an exciting forward who could become a popular figure among supporters. Given his place in the pecking order at Selhurst Park, Ebiowei may well be the most feasible signing of the three put forward.

Tanguy Coulibaly – Free agent

If the Potters want to strike a shrewd deal, 22-year-old Coulibaly is certainly a name worth considering.

The Frenchman left VfB Stuttgart at the end of last season and is still without a club. Again, he mainly plays on the right but can play anywhere across the front three. Coulibaly managed six goals and three assists in 66 games in the Bundesliga and if given plenty of game time, he could really explode at his next club.

Dan Ndoye – FC Basel

Last but not least is Swiss star Ndoye and in terms of a direct replacement for Brown, he could be the best fit.

Like Brown, Ndoye mainly plays on the right but is just as comfortable through the middle. He’s netted 12 goals and provided 15 assists in 97 games for FC Basel and has been prolific for Switzerland’s U21s, earning himself one senior cap as well.

Stoke seem to have had an eye on Basel after reportedly bidding for Wouter Burger and while a move for Ndoye could be ambitious, his signing would be a real statement and he could be the ideal player to join.