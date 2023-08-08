‘With relative ease’: Burton Albion v Leicester City prediction

Burton Albion host Leicester City in the first round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Leicester City make the fairly short journey to the Pirelli Stadium to face Burton Albion in midweek.

The Brewers saw their season start with a 2-0 defeat away to Neil Critchley’s Blackpool. Dino Maaria’s side has welcomed plenty of new signings this summer but a first-half brace from Shayne Lavery condemned them to an opening day defeat.

As for Enzo Maresca’s Leicester City, they came from behind to start their season with a win over Coventry City.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall netted two impressive goals to secure a 2-1 win ahead of their midweek clash against Burton

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Leicester take this opportunity to rotate the ranks and keep the whole squad up to match sharpness. Even then, they should be able to field a side strong enough to deal with Burton Albion with relative ease.

“Maresca’s side should be able to overpower and outclass League One opposition given some of the players in their ranks. Burton have some astute players in their squad in fairness and we’ve seen the Brewers pull off some impressive cup upsets before.

“However, I don’t think they’ll be embarking on much of an EFL Cup run this time around. Away win.”

Score prediction: Burton Albion 0-3 Leicester City

Luke Phelps

“This season looks set to be a very prosperous one for Leicester City and a lengthy cup run would certainly be the icing on the cake for them.

“Burton look set for another tough campaign in the third tier, and with no disrespect to them, Leicester have a much, much superior squad compared to the Brewermen.

“Expect Leicester to make changes but expect the Foxes to still field a much stronger side than their opponents tomorrow night – I’ll say comfortable away win.”

Score prediction: Burton Albion 1-3 Leicester City