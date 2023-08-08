Watford looking to strike impressive deal for Nigerian youth star, Champions League clubs keen

Watford are looking to strike a deal for 16-year-old Nigerian midfielder Daniel Daga, as per reporter Mike McGrath.

Daga might not be a name familiar with many but the teenager has been touted for a big future in the game.

At just 16, he’s already made 10 appearances for Nigeria’s U20s and caught the eye during the summer’s U20s World Cup. He currently plays for FC One Rocket in his native but spent time on loan with Dakkada FC last season.

Now, reporter Mike McGrath has said Watford are looking to snap up Daga ahead of some stiff competition.

He has said on Twitter that Daga was at Vicarage Road to watch the Hornets’ rampant 4-0 win over QPR on the opening day of the season. Watford are working to snatch him away from the grasps of top European clubs with Champions League teams said to have tracked him during his successful summer with the Nigerian U20s.

An impressive coup?

As a 16-year-old still playing in Nigeria, the fact that Daga already has some top clubs tracking him should say a lot about his talent. He was playing regularly for his country against players far above his age this summer, so it seems he really will be done to watch in the years to come.

For those reasons, this would be an impressive signing for a team like Watford.

The Hornets have recruited promising players before but now that they’re in the Championship, it would be seriously impressive if they could fend off some of Europe’s top dogs to sign young midfielder Daga. The fact he was at the QPR game at the weekend makes for promising reading but time will tell if they can get the deal done.