Veteran set to stay at Manchester United despite interest from Hull City, says reporter

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton is set to stay at Old Trafford, despite interest from the likes of Hull City, says The Sun reporter Phil Cadden.

Hull City have been in the market for a new no.1 all summer. They’ve lost out on the likes of Karl Darlow and Mark Travers who’ve joined Leeds United and Stoke City respectively, and with the transfer window in its final few weeks, boss Liam Rosenior may be starting to worry.

Heaton is another name who’s been linked. His initial link to the MKM Stadium emerged earlier in the summer but now, The Sun’s Cadden says that the 37-year-old is set to stay at Manchester United despite his links away from the club this summer – Luton Town were also linked earlier in the transfer window.

Tom Heaton set to stay at Manchester United for now despite interest from Luton and Hull. — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) August 7, 2023

Time running out

Matt Ingram started in goal for Hull on Saturday, with Thimothee Lo-Tutala on the bench. Ingram is an established Champisonhip goalkeeper but the latter is inexperienced and so it’s no surprise to see Rosenior wanting a new goalkeeper.

And his side have been linked with some good potential signings this summer, with Heaton being one of them. But it looks like he’s needed at United to play back-up and so Hull seem to have missed out on yet another goalkeeper target.

Expect Rosenior and his Hull recruitment team to have a lengthy list of potential new signings. There’s enough goalkeepers out there and it might just be a case of Hull having to wait until later in the window, when Premier League clubs have completed the bulk of their business and can then start to offload.