UPDATED: The 6 Stoke City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

The Potters dispatched of Rotherham United in comfortably fashion at the weekend. Andre Vidigal’s brace and goals from Ki-Jana Hoever and Jacob Brown set them on their way to a 4-1 and hopefully, more signings will only improve them further.

Rumours have circulated over potential signings and some who could move on though. Here, we provide the latest on the players linked with Stoke City and assess the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Ross Stewart

Speculation over Stewart’s future has been rife for a little while now and while Stoke City were among those linked, the most recent update has said that Southampton are the favourites to sign the Sunderland striker.

How likely is this one?

The previous relationship between Stewart and Neil could come in handy but given the options already on board at Stoke, a move for Stewart feels unlikely now.

Wouter Burger

It was claimed earlier this month that the Potters had made a bid for FC Basel midfielder Wouter Burger, but nothing further has emerged regarding the rumoured offer since.

How likely is this one?

Burger would be another impressive signing for Stoke but looking at the players who can play in the middle of the park, the club could be better off spending the money elsewhere unless there’s a departure before the end of the month.

Luis Palma

Greek outlet Sportime claimed Stoke City were watching over Honduras winger Luis Palma ahead of a potential move.

How likely is this one?

Again, given the options in Neil’s ranks, a move for Palma feels unlikely. Chiquino, Vidigal, Jacob Brown, Tyrese Campbell and D’Margio Wright-Phillips are all options out wide, so Palma isn’t really needed.

Josh Onomah

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Onomah is without a club after leaving Preston North End and after training with the Potters, it was said that he has been offered a deal to join the club.

How likely is this one?

Rather than spending a potentially sizeable fee on someone like the earlier mentioned Burger, a free transfer swoop seems more feasible given that Stoke only really want some added depth in the middle of the park. It wouldn’t be a surprise if this is one that comes to fruition.

Tom Cannon

Everton striker Cannon has been heavily linked with a new loan this summer and Alan Nixon said on his Patreon that Stoke were one of the latest sides to have joined the race for his signature.

How likely is this one?

Game time will be key for Cannon and with some of the existing options at Stoke, it could prove hard to fit him in. A decision over Cannon’s next move is expected soon but it might be a surprise if he ends up with the Potters.

David Okagbue

Last but not least is a potential departure, with youngster Okagbue said to be heading for Walsall on loan.

How likely is this one?

Stoke could probably do with another option at the heart of defence before letting Okagbue go but once some cover is in the building, a loan will probably be best for the promising defender.