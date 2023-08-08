UPDATED: The 5 Southampton summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Southampton got off to a winning start upon their return to the Champisonhip – more than 10 years since they last played in the division.

The Saints beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough, handing Russell Martin a winning start to life as Southampton boss.

And his side go up against League Two hopefuls Gillingham in the opening round of the EFL Cup later tonight, before returning to league duties v Norwich City at the weekend.

Ahead of two interesting fixtures, we’ve looked at all the recent Southampton summer transfer rumours and discussed the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Romeo Lavia

The big transfer story coming out of St Mary’s right now is the saga surrounding Romeo Lavia and his proposed move to Liverpool – the latest here is that Liverpool have seen an improved offer of around £46million rejected.

How likely is this one?

Lavia to Liverpool looks like a formality. Liverpool and Southampton just need to agree on a price tag and with Lavia being an unused substitute v Wednesday, and reportedly out of training ahead of tonight’s game, it seems like all parties involved want the move to go through.

Southampton are playing hard ball somewhat, likely holding out for a few more million despite having already knocked back a sizeable £46million offer. A move seemingly remains likely, but the saga has dragged on for a while now.

James Ward-Prowse

Saints favourite James Ward-Prowse is in a somewhat similar boat to Lavia, in that he’s in demand, but Southampton are wanting more than clubs are willing to pay – West Ham and Spurs are the teams being most closely linked right now.

How likely is this one?

West Ham are apparently ready to launch an improved bid for Ward-Prowse after seeing a £30million bid knocked back. It’s said that Southampton want £35million and so a move seems close to being agreed upon, but after seeing the Lavia saga unfold, whether or not Ward-Prowse leaves remains to be seen.

He’s clearly a part of Martin’s plans, but expect Southampton to cash in should their valuation be met – if they can do so soon then it’d give them time to bring in a replacement. Again, this one remains likely, but it has its hurdles.

Che Adams

Another transfer window comes around and Che Adams has links away from St Mary’s, with Crystal Palace the team most recently being credited with an interest in the Scot.

How likely is this one?

Adams’ exit seems less likely than that of either Lavia or Ward-Prowse. Adams has had plenty of Premier League suitors in the past but none right now are making much of an effort to sign him.

Palace are reportedly keen, though whether they make an actual move is up for debate. But as teams get more desperate towards the end of the summer transfer window, they could end up panic buying a striker, and with Adams having been linked with a number of top flight clubs in the past, a late summer exit for the 27-year-old can’t be ruled out.

Adam Armstrong

Another Southampton striker in Adam Armstrong has been linked with a move away this summer, with Ipswich Town reportedly keen.

How likely is this one?

It’s not the first time this year that Southampton’s new Championship rivals have been linked with a move for Armstrong. But it remains an ambitious pursuit for the Tractor Boys, with Martin reportedly keen to keep hold of Armstrong for this 2023/24 campaign.

As of now, it looks quite unlikely that Armstrong leaves.

Glen Kamara

Southampton have recently been credited with an interest in Rangers’ Finnish international midfielder Glen Kamara.

How likely is this one?

Kamara looked like a prime target for Leeds United earlier in the summer. He remains in Leeds headlines and it looks like his Rangers future is doubtful, with the player having been training away from the Gers’ first-team for a while now.

Southampton could quite easily view Kamara as a potential replacement for either Ward-Prowse or Lavia and should either player be sold then the Saints may have the money to make a move happen.

Little has been said about this move though, so for now it remains just a rumour.