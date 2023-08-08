UPDATED: The 5 QPR summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

QPR’s need for more new signings was emphasised even further after they fell to a 4-0 defeat against Watford on the opening day of the new Championship season.

QPR have been linked with a whole host of names over the course of the summer transfer window. The problem is, a lot of those said to have been targeted by the R’s have moved to other clubs by this stage in the window.

There are still rumours of potential arrivals circulating though with some good options still on the market. Here, we provide an update of the transfer rumours and assess the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Ryan Alebiosu

Arsenal youngster Alebiosu is among the centre-backs being eyed by QPR given a drastic shortage of options at the back. He has previously spent time with Crewe Alexandra and Scottish side Kilmarnock.

How likely is this one?

At the moment, QPR are being put off by the loan fee Arsenal are demanding for Alebiosu. If a compromise can be reached on that, it could be a good move for all but the R’s won’t splash freely for the sake of getting a body in.

Steve Cook

Another centre-back said to be on the radar is experienced defender Cook. The 32-year-old is down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest and boasts bags of experience at Championship and Premier League level.

How likely is this one?

Cook is out of contract in 2024 and given his place in Steve Cooper’s squad, you would think a deal is there to be done. If Cook is a player QPR really want, this shouldn’t be a particularly tough deal to strike.

Chris Forino

Forino has been linked with QPR all summer and thus far, a move is yet to come to fruition. He played under Ainsworth at Wycombe Wanderers and had been earmarked as the Rob Dickie replacement.

How likely is this one?

Wycombe won’t let a key asset go on the cheap, potentially making this a tough transfer to get over the line. QPR may well turn their attentions elsewhere if they can’t match the asking price but it still feels as though there is a chance this could happen.

Josh Knight

Knight was yet another centre-back claimed to be on the R’s radar and it looked as though he was bound for West London before a deal collapsed.

How likely is this one?

After QPR pulled the plug on a deal when all had been wrapped up, it seems unlikely this one gets revived.

Harvey Vale

Last but not least, 19-year-old attacking midfielder Vale is reported to be a loan target at Loftus Road. He’ll be keen to put a tough loan with Hull City behind him by enjoying more success away from Stamford Bridge this season.

How likely is this one?

Again, if QPR want Vale, this feels like a loan agreement that is there to be done. Time will tell whether their rumoured interest develops into anything serious though.