UPDATED: The 5 Leicester City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

There is around three weeks left in the transfer window now and it wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s plenty more movement in and out of the King Power Stadium. Here, we update you on some of the big stories emerging at Leicester City and assess the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi has seen his stock drop in recent times and amid Leicester’s relegation, it could be the right time for him to make a fresh start. Reports from Turkey have said an €8m bid has come in from Fenerbahce.

How likely is this one?

It feels likely that Ndidi moves on this summer. Whether it’s to Fenerbahce or someone else though, time will tell.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Prior to his game-winning display against Coventry City, Liverpool were linked with a surprise move for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as they look to bolster their midfield ranks. The Anfield outfit have been watching the player and their interest has been growing.

How likely is this one?

It would be a surprise to see Liverpool move for Dewsbury-Hall. He’s someone you can see the Foxes hold onto but it will be interesting to see if further admiring glances emerge.

Cesare Casadei

Onto a potential signing. Chelsea’s Cesare Casadei has been a target for Enzo Maresca and it has been said that talks over a deal have been advancing.

How likely is this one?

While it might have looked like Casadei was destined for a shot at a higher level, this move feels likely. The Maresca factor looks to be playing an important role and this one could get done sooner rather than later.

Daniel Iversen

Iversen is said to be valued at £5m and has been subject of enquiries from elsewhere but as of yet, no one is willing to pay that price for the Danish goalkeeper.

How likely is this one?

It feels likely that Iversen moves on for regular game time but at that price, it might be hard to sell him. Perhaps he ends up moving out on loan later in the window if a permanent deal can’t be found.

Patson Daka

Last but not least is a recent link between striker Daka and Premier League side Everton.

How likely is this one?

Everton have been linked with both Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho this summer and with Daka now said to be on the radar, time will tell whether or not he’s a firm target or just one of many being considered.