UPDATED: The 5 Coventry City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Coventry City have had money to spend this summer as they look to build on a seriously impressive 2022/23 campaign.

The Sky Blues were unable to get off to a winning start against Leicester City on Sunday but with a string of impressive signings made, hopes are high among supporters.

Plenty of names have been linked with moves to Coventry City and here, we provide an update on all the summer transfer rumours and assess the likelihood of each deal coming to fruition…

Gustavo Hamer

Hamer has been heavily linked with a move away from Coventry City for much of the summer transfer window and it has been said that admirers Leeds United will have to pay £12m to prize him away from the Sky Blues.

How likely is this one?

If Leeds are to make a statement signing, Hamer would be a great fit. You can’t help but feel he’s outgrown the second-tier a bit though, so a move to another side in the league might not be too appealing. It wouldn’t be all that surprising if he leaves, but time will tell where he goes.

Jonathan Panzo

Another centre-back wouldn’t go amiss and with Panzo down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest, he’s drawn loan interest from a host of Championship sides including Coventry.

How likely is this one?

It wouldn’t be surprising if Mark Robins and co start to dip into the loan market more after several permanent signings for big fees. That makes Panzo a realistic option but it remains to be seen just where he ends up.

Denis Dragus

Dragus was among the strikers linked with Coventry City during their search for a Viktor Gyokeres replacement.

How likely is this one?

Coventry were said to have turned their attention away from Dragus and with Haji Wright now onboard alongside Ellis Simms, it would be a big surprise if they revived their interest.

Sam Gallagher

Blackburn Rovers striker Gallagher was mentioned as a target by reporter Alan Nixon, who broke the news on his Patreon.

How likely is this one?

As with the Dragus links, Coventry signing Gallagher after recruiting Wright and Simms would be a big shock, especially at the £5m price tag cited.

Noam Emeran

Last but not least, Coventry City were among those claimed to be eyeing a loan move for Manchester United talent Emeran last month.

How likely is this one?

As a versatile attacker, Frenchman Emeran could prove a smart addition but nothing has emerged since the links first came out. It could be that the 20-year-old finds more minutes elsewhere.