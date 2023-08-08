UPDATED: The 4 Middlesbrough summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Despite a positive showing in the summer transfer window, Middlesbrough lost their opening game of the season at home to Millwall.

The Lions came and left with all three points, subjecting Middlesbrough to an opening day defeat in what is Michael Carrick’s first full season in charge.

Boro go up against Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup tonight in what is a chance for Carrick’s side to get some momentum going, before returning to league duties v Coventry City at the weekend.

Ahead of two tough games, we’ve looked at all the recent Middlesbrough transfer rumours and discussed the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Chuba Akpom

The main potential exit for Middlesbrough between now and September 1st is that of star striker Chiba Akpom, who’s been linked with Sheffield United.

How likely is this one?

With Akpom in the final year of his contract, a sale can’t be ruled out. Carrick remains calm about the situation but the latest reports suggest that Sheffield United could make their move for Akpom, following the seemingly imminent sale of Sander Berge to Burnley.

Akpom leaving certainly looks possible, but Boro will surely want a replacement in before they do so – or at least a replacement lined up. This one remains up in the air but with Berge closing in on a move to Burnley, Sheffield United making a move for Akpom looks increasingly likely.

Paddy McNair

Another potential departure from the Riverside this summer is that of Paddy McNair, who’s had links to a number of the clubs – the latest to be mentioned alongside the Northern Irishman is Serie B outfit Como.

How likely is this one?

Carrick also remains calm about the future of McNair. But the player looks more dispensable than say Akpom, so a sale looks like it could suit Boro as McNair enters the final year of his contract.

Nothing has been said of the move in the past few days, but whether it’s Como or another side, McNair’s summer exit looks quite probable at this stage.

Ross Stewart

Middlesbrough continue to be linked with a move for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, who remains out of contract next summer.

How likely is this one?

At first, Stewart to Middlesbrough looked like a far-fetched transfer. But as the window goes on and Stewart’s Sunderland future remains unclear, a Middlesbrough move for the 27-year-old has started to look increasingly likely.

Football Insider claimed at the start of the month that Boro are considering making an offer for the striker, who remains sidelined, though what’s going on behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light is unknown.

If Akpom leaves then Boro could push for Stewart – right now though, Stewart to Middlesbrough is an unclear one, if not an unlikely one.

Josh King

Another striker target for Middlesbrough is former Premier league man Josh King, who was rumoured to be of interest to Boro earlier this month.

How likely is this one?

This link was a somewhat surprising one. It came out of the blue with King currently contracted to another year at Fenerbahce following his 2022 move to Turkey.

He’s not lit up the SuperLig since his arrival, however, and so what Fenerbahce want to do with the 31-year-old remains to be seen.

King though is a player with great experience of the English game and if Akpom moves on, and a move for Stewart falls through, King could become a decent option for Carrick who’ll need to replace Akpom should he leave – but call this move unlikely for the time being.