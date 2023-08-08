UPDATED: The 4 Bradford City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Bradford City were beaten 1-0 on the opening day of the new League Two season away at Crawley Town.

Bradford City are aiming for promotion to League One this term after making the play-offs in the last campaign under boss Mark Hughes.

The Bantams are back in action in the Carabao Cup this evening against Accrington Stanley away. They then face Colchester United at Valley Parade on Saturday as they look to bounce back from their loss to the Red Devils last time out.

Ahead of two tough games, we’ve looked at all the recent Bradford transfer rumours and discussed the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Harry Lewis

Barnsley have been reportedly interested in luring him up to the third tier in this transfer window after his impressive first year at Bradford.

How likely is this one?

It is very unlikely that he will be moving to Oakwell now following the Tykes’ signing of Liam Roberts. They were keen on the former Southampton man though, as per the Barnsley Chronicle, but they couldn’t agree a fee. Lewis has since told BBC West Yorkshire: “For me the matter is closed there. As you say it’s the reality of football and there was interest from a certain club and that’s that done as far as I’m concerned.”

Keyendrah Simmonds

The Bantams have been linked with a swoop for the free agent following his exit from Birmingham City.

How likely is this one?

The fact Simmonds is a free agent still means the door is still open to swoop for him. Football Insider reported the Yorkshire club are keen on him along with League One pair Cheltenham Town and Shrewsbury Town meaning there may well be competition for his signature if they do decide to launch a move.

Ross McCausland

He is facing an uncertain future at Rangers at the moment with his chances of breaking into their first-team in the Scottish Premiership slim.

How likely is this one?

It was the Daily Record who reported he was on the Bantams’ radar. However, this deal is unlikely with the Telegraph & Argus most recently claiming he is not someone who is believed to be a target at this stage.

Jack Hunt

The right-back cut ties with Sheffield Wednesday at the end of June following the expiration of his contract at Hillsborough and he will be carefully weighing up his options.

How likely is this one?

Alan Nixon on his Patreon reported that Bradford are admirers of the available defender. The longer he remains without a club, the more chance he has of potentially dropping into the fourth tier. His situation will depend on which clubs are interested in landing him.