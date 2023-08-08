Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Crewe Alexandra: Summer signing set to make debut

Sunderland host Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Sunderland will be hoping to earn their first competitive win of the season against Crewe Alexandra this evening.

The Black Cats fell short at the weekend as they lost 2-1 at home to Ipswich Town. Tony Mowbray’s side were disappointing given how they left off last season and there’s a lot of room for improvement in their performance.

Crewe Alexandra came back from 2-0 down against Mansfield Town to earn a point last Saturday. The fightback showed great character in the squad, and will also have them on a high making the trip up north to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland team news

Elliot Embleton isn’t too far away from a return, but this one comes too soon for the midfielder.

Elsewhere, Aji Alese remains out for another couple of months with a thigh injury.

Dennis Cirkin picked up a knock against Ipswich Town and it remains to be seen whether it rules him out here.

Jay Matete recently had surgery for an injury picked up in pre-season and won’t be available here.

Ross Stewart and Corry Evans remain sidelined with longer term injuries.

Sunderland predicted XI

Bishop (GK)

Gooch

Triantis

Batth

Huggins

Rigg

Pritchard

Ba

Dack

Taylor

Bennette

It’s no secret Mowbray will heavily rotate for this cup clash. Danny Batth and Bradley Dack are set to be handed their first minutes of the season whilst elsewhere the team will be full of those who didn’t feature last Sunday in hope they build sharpness for the upcoming league fixtures.

The lineup does highlight Sunderland’s lack of quality in depth and it will be hoped the players can still get over the line and progress to the next round.

This could be a good opportunity for the likes of Nectarios Triantis, Dack and Chris Rigg to earn a spot in the first choice XI in the second tier.