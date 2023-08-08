Striker on radar and more: The Norwich City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Norwich City kick-started the new Championship season with a dramatic last-gasp win over Hull City on the opening day last time out.

Norwich City fell 1-0 behind after Liam Delap gave the Tigers the lead after just 17 minutes. However, they were able to turn the game around after goals by Jonathan Rowe and Adam Idah.

The Canaries are back in action on Saturday away at Southampton. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the rumours coming out of the club over the past week…

Swansea City have been interested in Norwich left-back Sam McCallum this summer, as per BBC Sport. The 22-year-old moved to East Anglia in 2020 from Coventry City and has since made 22 appearances in all competitions to date, 21 of which came in the last campaign.

He has also been loaned out back to the Sky Blues and to QPR during his time at the club. The full-back was left on the bench against the Tigers last Saturday.

Southampton are being linked with a swoop for Max Aarons in this transfer window. According to talkSPORT, they are favourites to land the 23-year-old as they hunt for a replacement for Tino Livramento.

The former England youth international signed for the Canaries back in 2016 from Luton Town when he was a youngster. He has since made played 213 games altogether and is a key asset.

Finally, in terms of incoming, Norwich are reportedly keen on Venezia striker Joel Pohjanpalo. TuttoMercato (Via SportWitness) claim he is on David Wagner’s radar along with second tier rivals Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers.

The Finland international has been a hit since moving to Italy 12 months ago and has scored 19 goals. However, his future is up in the air following his side’s relegation to Serie B.