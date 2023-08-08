Striker linked and more: Blackburn Rovers transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Blackburn Rovers made a winning start to their 2023/24 Championship season, beating West Brom 2-1 at Ewood Park on Saturday.

First half goals from Dilan Markanday and Harry Leonard gave Blackburn Rovers a win in their first game of the 2023/24 Championship season.

It comes after a summer of ups and downs for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, who’ve recently seen two first-team players secure Premier League moves in Thomas Kaminski and Ashley Phillips, who’ve joined Luton Town and Spurs respectively.

But with some money now in the bank, it looks like Blackburn Rovers are finally ready to spend a bit of money of their own, with one name linked with the club being Joel Pohjanpalo.

The Finnish international striker currently plays for Venezia in Italy and recent reports have claimed that Championship trio Blackburn, Leeds United, and Norwich City are all keen on the 28-year-old.

Elsewhere, a report on Sky Sports’ live transfer blog last week (08.02.23, 17:12) revealed that Rovers had agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt, who currently plays for Norwegian side Odds – nothing has since been said of the move, however.

And Sunderland man Danny Batth continues to be linked with a summer move to Ewood Park.

He looks to be out of contention at Sunderland despite an impressive 2022/23 campaign, and he was left on the bench for the Black Cats’ defeat v Ipswich Town on Sunday – former Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said (via Lancs Live) that Batth will feature in Sunderland’s upcoming EFL Cup game v Crewe Alexandra.

Lastly, Blackburn Rovers have been credited with an interest in Crystal Palace winger Scott Banks. Blackpool have recently launched a bid to sign the 21-year-old but Alan Nixon now says that the Scot is a target for Tomasson and Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn Rovers host Walsall in the opening round of the EFL Cup tonight.