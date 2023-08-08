Striker attracting interest this summer and more: The Lincoln City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Lincoln City were beaten 3-0 away at Bolton Wanderers on the opening day of the new League One season.

Lincoln City are back in action this evening in the Carabao Cup with an away trip to Meadow Lane to face League Two new boys Notts County.

The Imps then play Wycombe Wanderers at home this weekend as they look to bounce back from their loss last time out. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news coming out of the club over the course of the past week…

Lincoln striker Ben House has been attracting interest from some unnamed Championship clubs over recent times, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke. The 24-year-old, who is a product of the Reading academy, scored 13 goals in all competitions in the last campaign.

That return has seen teams in the league above alerted to his attention. However, he has put pen-to-paper on a deal until 2025 at the LNER Stadium which should end speculation surrounding his future for now.

The Imps are letting free agent defender Joe Walsh train with them at the moment as he steps up his hunt for a new club. According to reporter Michael Hortin, the centre-back is keeping up his fitness levels as he weighs up his options.

He cut ties with the club at the end of last term and his contract officially expired at the end of June. The former Wales youth international has also played for the likes of Swansea City, Crawley Town and MK Dons in the past.

Elsewhere, Lincoln have let defender Elicha Ahui join Ayr United on a season-long loan in the Scottish Championship to get some more experience under his belt. They have also made midfielder Ethan Hamilton their latest acquisition following his arrival from Accrington Stanley.