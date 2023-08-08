Stockport County recall midfielder from loan spell away ahead of Sheffield Wednesday trip

Stockport County have recalled Cody Johnson from his loan spell at Rochdale ahead of this evening’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday, as announced on their official club website.

Stockport County have decided to bring the midfielder back to Edgeley Park.

Johnson, 19, was shipped out on loan to Rochdale back in June but he didn’t make a competitive appearance during his time at Spotland.

He has now returned to his parent club and it has been announced that he is eligible to play against the Owls at Hillsborough tonight. The Hatters will be backed by around 2,000 fans in South Yorkshire.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Stockport man returns

Johnson needs to be playing games and if he isn’t guaranteed minutes at Rochdale in the National League, then cutting his spell short is a shrewd move. There isn’t much point him sitting on their bench and he can now provide Dave Challinor with another option to pick from in the middle of the park.

The teenager is highly-rated by the Hatters and has been on the books of the League Two side for his whole career to date. He has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years and penned his first professional deal last year.

Johnson has made five senior appearances for Stockport so far and has also gained experience away from the North West outfit in non-league at their affiliate club Stockport Town and then at Banbury Town in the National League North in the past.

He is now available to face Sheffield Wednesday of the Championship if Challinor decides the time is right to throw him in. The Hatters will be looking to cause a cup shock as they aim to bounce back from their loss to Gillingham on the opening day.