Stockport County boss says key man will start against Sheffield Wednesday

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said key player Will Collar will start against Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

Stockport County head to Hillsborough to take on the Owls in the Carabao Cup as they look to cause a shock against the Championship side.

Collar, 26, saw out of the Hatters’ opening day 1-0 defeat against Gillingham at Edgeley Park but is expected to play in South Yorkshire.

Challinor has told the official YouTube channel: “We could’ve had Will on the bench (against Gillingham). We made a conscious decision to try and get another week of load in him.

“Rather than put him on the bench, we wanted to give him a little bit of time to top him up. He did a really tough (training) session at Carrington (on Saturday) which means he’ll start the game on Tuesday and fingers crossed he can get his minutes up.”

Boost for Stockport

Collar is a big asset for Stockport and having him back fit is a big boost ahead of their clash against the Owls. The Sussex-born man joined the North West club back in 2021 from Hamilton Academical and has since established himself in their starting XI.

He played a key role in their National League title win in his second season and has since adapted well to the step up to the Football League.

The midfielder has made exactly 100 appearances for the Hatters in all competitions and has chipped in with 25 goals from the middle of the park, 13 of which came last term which was his best goal scoring campaign to date in his career.

Collar started out at local side Brighton and Hove Albion and rose up through the academy before playing once for their first-team. He then cut ties with the Premier League outfit and spent two years up in Scotland before Stockport landed him under former manager Simon Rusk.

Challinor’s side will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Gillingham with a positive performance against Sheffield Wednesday. They then face Walsall away at the weekend, followed by a home clash against Bradford City under the lights next Tuesday.