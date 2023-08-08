Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League with their squad was an ‘absolute disgrace’, says Gillingham boss

Gillingham boss Neil Harris has said it was an ‘absolute disgrace’ how Southampton’s current squad got relegated from the Premier League last season.

Gillingham welcome the Championship new boys to Priestfield this evening in the Carabao Cup and are expecting a tricky clash against Russell Martin’s side.

The Gills won 1-0 away at Stockport County on the opening day of the new League Two campaign over the weekend courtesy of Rob McKenzie’s late winner at Edgeley Park.

They head into their clash against the Saints in confident mood and their manager Harris has told KentOnline: “Southampton should never have got relegated from the Premier League last season, (it was an) absolute disgrace how their squad got relegated.

“I watched them against Sheffield Wednesday and I think they made 47,000 passes! They will probably make more against us. That’s what the game is going to be.

“If anyone is coming to watch expecting us to have the ball, don’t bother coming. I will make as many changes as I physically can, to protect my players.”

Tough test incoming for Gillingham

As Harris has alluded to, Gillingham are in for a tough test against Southampton and they looked very impressive in their most recent clash against Sheffield Wednesday. They ran out 2-1 winners at Hillsborough after goals by Adam Armstrong and Che Adams.

The Saints had 80% possession against the Owls and had 23 shots as they look to get up to speed with Martin’s style of football as quickly as possible following his arrival from fellow second tier outfit Swansea City earlier this summer. They have have some serious depth in their squad and have the option to shake up their side.

Southampton were relegated from the top flight with players such as James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Carlos Alcaraz and are likely to still face a battle to keep hold of their most prized assets between now and the end of the window.

They have delved into the market to bring in left-back Ryan Manning from Swansea, attacker Shea Charles from Manchester City and most recently goalkeeper Joe Lumley following his exit from Middlesbrough.

Gillingham’s clash against Southampton kicks-off at 19:45.