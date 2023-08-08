‘Should be a closely contested one’: Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers prediction

Ipswich Town host Bristol Rovers in the EFL Cup tomorrow night.

Championship outfit Ipswich Town host League One outfit Bristol Rovers in the opening round of this season’s EFL Cup tomorrow evening.

The Tractor Boys got off to a winning start to their 2023/24 season on Sunday, winning 2-1 away at Sunderland thanks to goals from Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst.

Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers meanwhile earned a solid point away at Portsmouth, in what is their second season back in the third tier.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Both these teams look like they could do well in their respective leagues this season. Both picked up good results on the opening day of the season, Ipswich especially, and so this game should be a closely contested one.

“But Ipswich’s quality can’t be ignored. They’ve not lost to Bristol Rovers in any of their last five outings against the Gas, conceding just once in that time too.

“For that reason, and with Ipswich looking full of confidence, I’ll say home win.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 Bristol Rovers

James Ray

“The Portman Road crowd has played an increasingly important role under Kieran McKenna and I wouldn’t be surprised if Town embark on a bit of a cup run this season.

“They’ve got a good enough squad to field a strong starting XI even if there’s some rotation and that should stand them in good stead against League One opposition. Bristol Rovers can’t be ruled out as they’ve got players who could cause problems for some who might not be at full sharpness but all in all, I’m going to be backing the hosts.

“I’ll be interested to see what sort of team Ipswich put out but I’ll predict them to win 2-0.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 Bristol Rovers