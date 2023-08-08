Rotherham United man poised to leave the club before the end of the window

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has said that Tolaji Bola will be offloaded again this season following his loan spell at Bradford City last season.

Rotherham United are poised to cut ties with the left-back again before the end of this transfer window.

Bola, 24, has fallen down the pecking order with the Millers and has seen his game time in South Yorkshire dry up.

Taylor has told the Rotherham Advertiser (via the Yorkshire Post): “We need to find a home for Tolaji. He understands that. For regular game-time he needs to go elsewhere. He’s had too many injuries during his time here. That’s probably affected his game-time.”

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Rotherham exit on the cards

Letting Bola leave either on loan or on a permanent basis would be a shrewd move by Rotherham this month. He obviously isn’t in Taylor’s plans and his departure would free up space and funds in their squad to potentially sign someone in a different position.

The Londoner started his career at Arsenal and rose up through the ranks of the Premier League. He was a regular for the Gunners at various different youth levels but never made a senior appearance.

Bola had a loan spell away at Rochdale in the Football League to get some experience under his belt before leaving the Emirates Stadium in 2021.

Rotherham subsequently snapped him up on a free transfer but he has struggled to nail down a regular spot in their starting XI since then, hence why he was given the green light to link up with Bradford last January in League Two.

His future is up in the air now with the window shutting on 1st September. In the meantime, the Millers’ season in the Championship has started and they were beaten 4-1 away at Stoke City on the opening day.