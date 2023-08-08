Rotherham United enter midfielder contract talks, deal expiring in 2024

Rotherham United added Rathbone to their ranks in the summer of 2021. The former Manchester United youngster had impressed with Rochdale after making his senior breakthrough at Spotland, going on to play 183 times for the club.

Fitness permitting, Rathbone was a regular starter for the Millers last season. He played 41 times across all competitions, mainly operating as a central or attacking midfielder.

He started on the opening day against Stoke City too, though wasn’t able to prevent them from falling to a 4-1 defeat.

Now though, with under a year left on the 26-year-old’s contract, Football Insider has said that talks are ongoing between Rathbone and Rotherham United over a new contract. The midfielder cuts a popular figure at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, so the efforts to keep him onboard will be well received by supporters.

A key role to play

Rathbone was a standout in midfield during his time in League One and in his first Championship campaign last time around, he proved he’s got what it takes to cut it against tougher opponents.

He was a regular under Matt Taylor and even donned the captain’s armband against Norwich City back in April. If he can emerge as a real leader in the dressing room that will only add another string to his bow, only making him more important to the Rotherham United squad.

Securing his future will be important. Clubs will start to take note of his situation with his contract up next summer, especially if he performs well again this season. Fingers crossed for Rotherham an agreement can be found quickly as they look to maintain their Championship status once again.