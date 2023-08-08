Reading deal for West Brom man could now go through after latest update

Button, 34, played 18 games for West Brom last season across all competitions.

The experienced shot stopper has plenty experience at this level following spells at both Fulham and Brentford, but now it appears Carlos Corberan no longer has Button in his plans.

Button will not play much at The Hawthorns this season and that makes the prospect of a move even more ideal with Ruben Selles’ Reading side looking to add to their ranks between the sticks.

It was reported last week Reading were wanting to sign Button, but their embargo was preventing a deal from going through. Now, the latest update states a free transfer will now be able to go through and Button should sign for Reading before the deadline this summer.

A smart signing

Selles is tasked with delivering second tier football back to Reading, but first he has to ensure the club have a level of stability following their dismal relegation from the Championship.

The former Southampton boss picked up valuable experience in the dugout at St Mary’s last season, and it will be hoped he can use that to steer Reading in the right direction this season.

Button brings experience to the dressing room and he knows what it takes to earn promotion. That could go a long way in helping Reading on their journey this season.

Selles is hoping for a busy end to the window, and Button may be the start of that business. There’s still a few weeks to go of the window, but there’s no time to rest as every club will be attempting to add that final piece to the jigsaw ahead of a competitive year.