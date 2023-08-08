Player set to move on and more: Rotherham United transfer news from the last week of the window

Rotherham United tasted defeat in their opening game of the 2023/24 campaign, losing 4-1 away at Stoke City.

A controversial red card for Millers man Cafu may have left a sour taste for Rotherham United, but on the whole, it was a deservedly disappointing opening day.

Still, there remains some time in the summer transfer window and boss Matt Taylor will surely be eager to utilise that time, and bring in some more new names.

But speaking earlier in the month, Taylor suggested that the Millers may have to offload some players before he can think about bringing any more new ones in.

He said:

“We didn’t have a particularly big squad last season and we’re fully aware we’ll need a few more in. We may have to shift a few in order to get some more in but we are aware we need a few more few the door.”

One player who has been linked with a move to Rotherham United this summer is Billy Sharp. The released Sheffield United man reains a free agent, but it seems like he won’t be heading to Rotherham after reports revealed that the Millers withdrew their offer.

TEAMtalk say that Sharp’s indecsion over whether or not to join the club played a deciding factor in Rotherham United eventually withdrawing their offer of a contract.

And in terms of outgoings, Taylor has suggested (via The Yorkshire Post) that left-back Tolaji Bola is on his way out of the club. The former Arsenal man has featured just 15 times since arriving in 2021, spending time on loan at Bradford City last time round.

Taylor had this to say on the 24-year-old:

“We need to find a home for Tolaji. He understands that. For regular game-time he needs to go elsewhere. He’s had too many injuries during his time here. That’s probably affected his game-time.”

Lastly, youngster Jake Hull has sealed a season-long loan to National League North side Buxton, where he spent time in the second half of last season.

Rotherham United host Morecambe in the opening round of the EFL Cup tonight.