PL youngster linked and more: Shrewsbury Town transfer news from the last week of the window

Shrewsbury Town started the season with a narrow win over Cheltenham Town last weekend.

Ryan Bowman’s goal was enough for the hosts as Shrewsbury Town got off to a winning start.

Matthew Taylor has had a solid transfer window so far adding several new names to Salop’s squad.

Shrewsbury Town finished 12th in League One last season and will be hoping to try and maintain that as a minimum this time around. But, with the right moves in the final few weeks of the window, the club could push closer and closer to the top six.

There’s been a few rumours surrounding transfers at the club lately, and here we look at the reports from the past week.

Shrewsbury Town were credited with interest in Derby County striker James Collins last week. The experienced goalscorer is a very solid option at this level, but the report stated the Rams wouldn’t listen to any offers until they signed another striker. They’ve since signed Martyn Waghorn and that could open the door for Taylor’s side to get the Collins deal over the line.

Wolves forward Nathan Fraser was also linked with a move to Salop (Via The Real EFL). The Premier League youngster contributed to nine goals in 23 Premier League 2 appearances for Wolves last season. The 18-year-old is an exciting prospect and could get his first senior experience in League One this summer.

Taylor said before the season opener he wanted to make inroads in the market before the summer deadline. Forward men are a priority for Shrewsbury Town at the moment, but defensive reinforcements can’t be ruled out after George Nurse suffered a long-term injury last week. Speaking to Shropshire Star, he said:

“Are we in the market for good players? Yes. Is it going to take longer than we want? Probably.

“We want as many as we can get. That is the simple answer.”

Up next for Shrewsbury Town is a clash against Leeds United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening before another league outing against Stevenage this weekend.