PL man linked and more: Derby County transfer news from the last week of the window

Derby County are hoping to earn promotion back to the Championship this season.

Derby County started the season with a disappointing defeat at home to Wigan Athletic. A Charlie Wyke brace saw the Tics take all three points away from Pride Park last Saturday.

The opening day result won’t dictate a season though and the Rams will be looking to bounce back in the league this weekend when they travel to race Burton Albion at the Pirelli.

Paul Warne has had a busy summer window, and it seems with a few weeks left to do business Derby County’s squad could change a little more.

Shrewsbury Town were linked with a move for striker James Collins, but it was said Warne’s side won’t entertain any bids for the experienced striker until they sign another themselves.

Derby County have just signed Martyn Waghorn in a deal which may then open the door for Collins to leave this summer.

Hull City launched a bid for Rams midfielder Max Bird last week and it didn’t take long for Derby County to reject it. It was said not long after that the Tigers would consider improving their offer and the report went on to say Hull City could include Ryan Woods in the deal as a swap. Hull City retain interest in Bird but it seems Derby County would prefer to keep Bird at the club this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jensen Weir was linked with Derby County and Reading earlier this week. The young midfielder enjoyed a successful stint at Morecambe on loan last season. He proved more than capable of performing in League One contributing to 15 goals in 43 third tier outings in a poor Shrimps side. Darren Witcoop claimed a host of third tier teams had enquired about Weir this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday rejected a bid from Derby County for striker Michael Smith. The experienced forward man has plenty experience at this level and would be a handy asset to have in the dressing room. However, given the recent arrival of Waghorn it remains to be seen whether Warne will go for another older head in this area.

Billy Sharp is another in a similar boat. The 37-year-old striker has been linked with the Rams, but he’s also been offered a deal by Championship side Rotherham United and playing at a higher level may tempt him given he’s in the final stretch of his career.