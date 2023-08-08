PL attacker linked and more: Hull City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

It’s been a busy last week of transfer news for Hull City, who have just a few weeks left to conclude their summer business.

It’s been a pretty tough summer so far for Liam Rosenior and Hull City. They’ve missed out on a few targets and are struggling to bring in others, with one such example being Max Bird.

The Derby County man is of interest to Hull, but the Tigers have already seen a bid rejected – the last on this front was that Hull were considering sending Ryan Woods the other way, though nothing has been mentioned since.

And Hull continue to have a frustrating time looking for a new goalkeeper. Manchester United’s Matej Kovar was recently linked, but soon after that link was played down, whilst previous summer transfer target Tom Heaton is now reportedly set to stay at Manchester United.

Rosenior meanwhile is hoping to loan out back-up goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala, presumably when another goalkeeper is brought in.

And another potential departure from the MKM Stadium this summer could be that of Ryan Longman. He’s apparently held surprise talks with a team in Turkey, as per Rosenior, and the 22-year-old is now weighing up his next move.

But there has been been some positives from the last week of the transfer window, with the Tigers linked with three potentially exciting new signings – one of which being American striker Eduvie Ikoba.

Daily Mail say that Championship pair Hull and Swansea City are both keen on the 22-year-old, 6ft 4in striker, who currently plays for Hungarian outfit Zalaegerszeg.

Elsewhere, reports coming out of Turkey have linked the Tigers with Fenerbahce’s young winger Bora Aydınlık. It’s said that Hull have agreed a deal to sign the Fenerbahce man on an initial loan deal, though no announcement has yet been made.

Lastly, it’s been revealed that Hull are in talks to sign Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan. The impressive Englishman is wanted by a growing number of Championship sides, and Hull Live’s Baz Cooper has since confirmed that the Tigers are in talks over a potential loan deal.