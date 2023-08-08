Liverpool target misses Southampton training, player keen to close big-money deal today

Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia missed training this morning and will not be included against Gillingham tonight, as per Sacha Tavolieri.

Liverpool have bene heavily linked with Belgian starlet Lavia all summer but as of yet, Southampton have stood firm.

A bid of £45m was rejected by the Saints but negotiations have continued while the Championship side insist their young star will not be sold for any less than their £50m asking price.

Now, a huge update has emerged on the saga.

Reporter Tavolieri has said on Twitter that Lavia was not involved in training this morning and is set to be absent from the squad to face Gillingham in the EFL Cup as he and his representatives look to close a deal with Liverpool today.

🔴🇧🇪🚨 Roméo #Lavia not included today on the Cup game with #SaintsFC and was not at the training camp this morning. Player's side looking for closing the deal today between #LiverpoolFC & #SouthamptonFC.

— Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 8, 2023

Lavia was on the bench for the Saints’ season opener against Sheffield Wednesday but didn’t play any part as Russell Martin’s side emerged 2-1 winners on the night.

Moving closer?

Liverpool look to be edging closer and closer to Southampton’s asking price but they’re still trying to get the best deal they can for the sought after midfielder.

Lavia’s absence from the cup tie might not come as a big surprise but missing training feels like big development, especially with it said that it is in the hope of finding an agreement between Southampton and Liverpool today.

The 19-year-old has been widely tipped for a move away from St. Mary’s ever since their relegation but with the Saints in a strong financial position, they haven’t been forced to cash in on any of their assets. They’re able to demand hefty fees for their players because they don’t have to sell to make money, meaning teams like Liverpool have no choice but to splash the cash.

Time will tell how this developments impacts the situation but it feels as though a conclusion to this length saga is nearing.