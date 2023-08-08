Leicester City send scouts to watch 19-year-old South American talent

Leicester City are sending a scout to watch Chilean target Dario Osorio, as per El Futbolero (Via Sport Witness).

Osorio, 19, has made 49 senior appearances for Club Universidad de Chile over the past two seasons. He has scored ten goals during his time playing at senior level in Chile and has impressed with his performances.

The versatile attacker can play on either wing and even fill a gap in the middle making him a handy asset to have.

Leicester City are hoping for an immediate return to Premier League football this season and their summer business so far shows they are taking no prisoners in the second tier.

The Foxes were linked with Osorio earlier in the year, but despite the Chilean club expecting a bid nothing formal was made.

The new report suggests Leicester City’s interest is now persistent and it goes on to say Osorio’s value has actually dropped and Enzo Maresca’s side are hopeful of getting the youngster on a cheaper deal than initially available.

Exciting times

The 19-year-old is a player with big potential. He has played for his international side’s U23 team and if he maintains his level of performance domestically then it won’t be long before he’s considered for a senior call up.

Maresca has a strong squad at his disposal this season, and Osorio would add depth and talent in the wide areas. The Foxes have lost the likes of Harvey Barnes this summer so the signing of Osorio could be to fill a gap similar to that one.

Over the course of a long Championship season it is often the squads with the best depth that succeed and Maresca’s ability to manage that will be key this year.

It’ll be interesting if Leicester City finally make their move for Osorio and if they do if they manage to get him for a lower price as reported.