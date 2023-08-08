Left-back targets emerge and more: Swansea City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Swansea City drew 1-1 at home to Birmingham City in their opening game of the 2023/24 Championship season on Saturday, thanks to a late debut goal from Jerry Yates.

Yates is one of several new and exciting arrivals at Swansea City this summer. The Welsh club have a newfound optimism under new boss Michael Duff, who’ve overseen a pleasantly surprising summer transfer window so far.

And it looks like the Swans could make a few more keen signings before the summer is out, with four players linked with moves to the Swansea.com Stadium in the past week – one of which being Nathan Tjoe-A-On.

The 21-year-old Excelsior man is a name on Duff’s shortlist as the Swans search for a left-back following Ryan Manning’s summer departure, with Norwich City’s Sam McCallum also a name that’s been discussed.

And there’s another left-back on Swansea’s radar in SC Cambuur’s Alex Bangura. Reporter Anthony Joseph says that Preston and Swansea have both expressed an interest in the 24-year-old, who is apparently open to a move to England.

Elsewhere, Daily Mail say that Swansea and Hull City are in the race to sign striker Eduvie Ikoba. The 6ft 4in American currently plays for Hugarian outfit Zalaegerszeg, where he’s scored 22 goals in 67 outings.

The last player linked with a move to Swansea City in the past week is Leeds United youngster Mateo Joseph. Reports say that Swansea City are among a number of European sides vying to sign the 19-year-old on loan before September 1st.

And Olivier Ntcham continues to be linked with a move away. The Cameroon midfielder has suitors, as per Duff, who said ahead of the Birmingham City game:

“There’s been interest, but there’s been interest in more than one player. Olivier’s our player. He’s done well in pre-season. If anything changes we’ll let you know.”

Swansea City host Northampton Town in the EFL Cup tonight.