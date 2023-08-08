Leeds United open negotiations for defensive target with player willing to leave

Leeds United have opened negotiations for AZ Alkmaar defender Pantelis Chatzidiakos, as per Yorkshire Evening Post.

Chatzidiakos, 26, made 46 appearances in the Netherlands last season across all competitions.

The Greek international played a big part in AZ’s league campaign and also in their Europa Conference League semi-final run.

The experienced defender has been at AZ all of his career and featured over 250 times for the club from U19 level and higher.

Leeds United are in need of defensive reinforcements this summer and following the departure of Max Wober and the reported potential departure of Liam Cooper it appears Daniel Farke’s side are already targeting replacements.

The Yorkshire Evening Post are reporting that negotiations are ongoing between the Championship and Eredivisie club, whilst reports from Greek outlet Sportime report a £2.2million offer has been made.

The Yorkshire Evening Post go on to say Chatzidiakos is open to leaving AZ this summer.

Strengthening the back

Leeds United were criticised throughout last season on their defensive efforts. The club were relegated from the Premier League and stood little chance due to the amount of goals they conceded.

The opening day of the Championship season saw very little improvement from the Whites in this area with Cardiff City taking a two goal lead from what were two avoidable positions.

Farke knows exactly what it takes to get promoted into the top flight in England, but the feeling at the moment is this job is a lot tougher than it appears.

The German boss will need to make further additions between now and the summer window if he wants to stand a chance this season, but the links to Chatzidiakos show they are heading in the right direction.

Next up for Leeds United is a clash against Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup tomorrow evening followed by a trip to Birmingham City in the league this weekend.