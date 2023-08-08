Hull City looking to loan out 20-year-old before the end of the window

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said he is looking to loan out goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala this summer.

Hull City will let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis again once they land a new stopper in this window.

Lo-Tutala, 20, spent time on loan at Stevenage last term and helped them gain promotion from League Two under Steve Evans before heading back to the MKM Stadium.

Rosenior has provided this update on his situation to BBC Humberside Sport: “Tim did great at Stevenage, he had an unbelievable loan in a League Two team that ended up getting promoted. That was great for his experience. For me, we are in the market for another goalkeeper to challenge Matty (Ingram) or be a number one, so at that point it is probably right for Tim to go and continue his development.”

Hull loan exit on the cards

A loan for Lo-Tutala would help him get some more experience under his belt and boost his development. He is still young for a ‘keeper and needs to get some more game time.

He made a couple of appearances for Hull over pre-season but probably isn’t quite at the level right now to compete with Matt Ingram for the number one spot, hence why the club are in the hunt for another option between the sticks.

The Tigers landed the France youth international 12 months ago on a free transfer following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur. He is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for Rosenior’s side and was given the green light to head to Stevenage on a temporary basis earlier this year.

Lo-Tutala played seven games during his time in Hertfordshire and helped them get over the line and promoted to League One.

In addition to his time at Spurs, he has also had spells in the academies at London pair West Ham and Brentford in the past.