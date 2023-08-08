Free agent joins new club following Coventry City exit

Altrincham have snapped up George Burroughs following his departure from Coventry City, as announced by their official club website.

Coventry City made the tough decision to cut ties with the defender earlier this summer following the end of last season.

Burroughs, 20, saw his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena expire at the end of June and has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

National League outfit Altrincham have been taking a look at him on trial over pre-season and have now announced that they have decided to hand him a deal following the start of the new campaign.

New home for departed Coventry man

Burroughs will be looking to use his new club to get regular game time under his belt in the fifth tier and potentially rise back into the Football League over the next couple of years. It is a good opportunity for him to nail down a regular starting XI and put himself in the shop window down the line.

The youngster has spent his whole career to date on the books at Coventry and rose up through the academy ranks. The full-back, who can operate on the left, right or centre if needed, was a regular for the Sky Blues at various different youth levels during his time at the club.

However, he never made a senior appearance for Mark Robins’ side. He did gain experience out on loan at AFC Telford United in the last campaign and went on to score once in 10 appearances for them in the National League North.

His brother, Jack, remains on the books at Coventry. They started the new season with a 2-1 loss away at Leicester City last weekend, with Kyle McFadzean on the scoresheet.