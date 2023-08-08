Fenerbahce make €8m bid for Leicester City man, player keen to leave

Fenerbahce have launched an €8million bid to sign Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, reports in Turkey have claimed.

Ndidi, 26, has been with Leicester City since 2017. He signed from Genk and has since racked up 238 total appearances for the Foxes, with 11 goals in that time as well.

He’s been a key player for the club but after five-and-a-half years, and following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League, it looks like Ndidi could be on the move.

An emerging report from Turkish outlet Yeni Safak (via Sport Witness) say that the player is keen to move ahead of his contract expiry in 2024, and that Turkish giants Fenerbahce are keen on signing him.

The same report claims that Fenerbahce have made an €8million bid for the player plus bonuses.

So far this summer, Leicester City have offloaded James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, and George Hirst for transfer fees, with the trio netting the club more than £80million.

1 of 6 Who is this? Morgan Whittaker Liam Cundle Mat Grimes Joel Piroe

Another exit?

Ndidi was in the starting XI for the side that beat Coventry City on Sunday, so it certainly seems like Enzo Maresca has a plan for him this season.

But given his contract situation, and the apparent fact that Ndidi wants to leave, a sale this summer could be best for all parties.

Leicester paid a reported fee of £17million for Ndidi way back in 2017 and whilst they’ve certainly got their use out of the player, they’ll no doubt want to claim back most of that initial fee.

And the Foxes have already claimed £40million on Maddison this summer, who was also in the final year of his contract, so what they value Ndidi at remains to be seen – it could be a lot higher than this reported €8million.