Ex-Chelsea youngster on trial with Sunderland following links to Leicester City

Ex-Chelsea U21 winger Silko Thomas is now on trial with Sunderland U21 following reports he was in advanced talks to sign for Leicester City.

Thomas, 19, is a free agent following his release from Stamford Bridge.

He made six appearances for Chelsea’s U21 side in the Premier League 2 last season. Before that he featured often in the U18 Premier League where he contributed to eight goals in 30 outings.

The versatile attacker can play on either flank and is quite an exciting prospect.

Thomas was thought to be on trial with Sunderland earlier this summer, but the Foxes were then said to be closing in on a deal for the winger. But now James Copley has confirmed he’s back at Sunderland and he featured for Sunderland U21 last night getting an impressive brace and an assist in their 6-1 win over Huddersfield Town U21.

Just had it confirmed that the trialist playing for Sunderland under-21s last night was indeed Silko Thomas. Was at the club earlier this summer, then came reports of interest from Leicester City. Thomas produced a goal and an assist against Huddersfield last night.#SAFC — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) August 8, 2023

A Sunderland signing

Thomas has a lot of work to do in order to grow into his potential, but the 19-year-old has time on his side.

The Black Cats have become well known over the past 18 months as being one of the best places for youngsters to come and flourish with many of them then being used in the senior environment.

That pathway to senior football may be tempting for Thomas should Sunderland make an offer. However, as things stand there is no word on whether Sunderland intend to do so this summer.

Thomas plays in a position that Sunderland actually currently lack depth in and whilst it may be too early for him to jump straight into Championship football, he may be seen as a longer term option in that area.

For now though Tony Mowbray will be focussed on his side’s cup clash against Crewe Alexandra tonight as they look to bounce back from their opening day defeat against Ipswich Town last weekend.