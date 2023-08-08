Everton take interest in another Leicester City man following previous links to Iheanacho and Vardy

Everton are ‘interested in signing’ Leicester City’s Patson Daka, says reporter Alan Myers.

Daka, 24, joined Leicester City in 2021. The Foxes paid RB Salzburg a reported fee of £23million and Daka has since netted nine times in 53 total outings for the club, with four goals in the Premier League last season.

He was an unused substitute in the 2-1 win over Coventry City on Sunday, and now Myers is saying that Premier League outfit Everton want to sign the Zambian international.

Myers, who works for Sky Sports, said:

Everton are interested in signing Leicester City forward Patson Daka, the 24 year old former Red Bull Salzburg man has scored 9 goals in 53 appearances for the midlands club — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) August 7, 2023

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are the big-money player sales from Leicester City so far this summer, with the pair going to Spurs and Newcastle United respectively and netting the club close to £80million in the process.

Other names have been in demand, including Daka’s strike partners Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho who’ve both been linked with Everton at one point or another this summer.

Daka to Everton

It’s hard to see Leicester letting go of Daka. But then again, he didn’t play on Sunday and that could be a sign that he’s someone who’s not completely in Enzo Maresca’s plans.

The likes of Vardy and Iheanacho look to be the first-choice strikers, though given the length and stress of a Championship season, Daka will surely have a part to play at some point.

Everton have been chasing some new strikers all summer and they’ve now been linked to all of Leicester’s. And as the summer transfer window steadily nears its end, the Toffees could get worried and hastily put some money on the table for one of the linked Leicester City players.

Whether they will or not remains to be seen, but it certainly seems plausible.