Doncaster Rovers land departed Wrexham man ahead of Hull City clash

Doncaster Rovers have signed Rory Watson following his departure from Wrexham, as announced by their official club website.

Doncaster Rovers have snapped up the goalkeeper on a one-month deal ahead of their trip to Hull City in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Watson, 27, cut ties with Wrexham earlier this summer after their promotion from the National League last season.

Rovers’ website has confirmed he is eligible to face his former club tonight as Grant McCann prepares for his return to the MKM Stadium.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

New arrival at Doncaster

Watson will provide Doncaster with another option to pick from between the sticks. The fact he has only penned a short-term deal means he will be eager to show what he can do over the course of the next four weeks to try and potentially stay longer.

He was on the books at Hull from 2009 to 2017, having previously been in the academy at Leeds United, and he was a regular for the Tigers at various youth levels. However, he didn’t make a senior appearance during his time in East Yorkshire and was loaned out to Gainsborough Trinity, North Ferriby United and Scunthorpe United before the latter signed him permanently.

Watson then spent five years with the latter before Wrexham came calling in August last year. He then stayed with the Welsh club for the whole of the last campaign to provide cover to their goalkeeping department behind the likes of Mark Howard, Rob Lainton and later Ben Foster.

He will now do the same at Doncaster and will be pushing Ian Lawlor for the number one spot with Louis Jones currently sidelined with injury.

Rovers’ clash against Hull kicks-off at 19:45 tonight and the winner will head into the second round.