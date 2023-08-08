‘Dent their confidence’: Newport County v Charlton Athletic prediction

Newport County host Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Newport County head into their upcoming game on the back of a disappointing 3-0 away defeat at Accrington Stanley on the opening day of the new League Two season and will be eager to bounce back from that loss with a win.

The visitors, on the the other hand, beat Leyton Orient 1-0 to kick-start the League One campaign with a victory in front of their own fans at The Valley. Midfielder George Dobson was on the scoresheet for the Addicks.

Dean Holden’s side have been busy on the transfer front so far this summer and have brought in the likes of Alfie May, Panutche Camara and Terry Taylor to bolster their ranks.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Newport’s loss away at Accrington was a poor one and they don’t appear to be up to speed yet. That result will dent their confidence and they are in for a tough test against a Charlton side who have more depth in their squad to deal with this upcoming cup tie.

“There is a feel-good factor around The Valley at the moment following their flurry of impressive summer signings and they will be delighted to have started the new season with a win against Leyton Orient.

“This match is a good opportunity for Dean Holden to play some youngsters and fringe players. I think they’ll have too much for the Exiles and will progress into the next round.”

Score prediction: Newport County 0-1 Charlton Athletic

James Ray

“Charlton Athletic’s squad is looking pretty strong and that should stand them in good stead for Wednesday night’s game. They’ll be able to rotate and maintain a good XI against the Exiles, who will be keen to perform well after a tough opening day.

“There were some pretty soft goals conceded by Newport in their defeat to Accrington Stanley and if they put in a similar performance, the Addicks have players who could really punish them.

“I can see this being a fairly comfortable one for Holden and co, even if he rotates. Away win.”

Score prediction: Newport County 1-3 Charlton Athletic