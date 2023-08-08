‘Could face disappointment again’: Bristol City v Oxford United prediction

Bristol City host Oxford United in the EFL Cup first round on Wednesday night.

Bristol City began their 2023/24 campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Preston North End at the weekend. Academy graduate Sam Bell opened the scoring but Will Keane pegged the Robins back with just four minutes on the clock.

As for Oxford United, they kicked off in disappointing fashion away to Cambridge United.

Liam Manning’s new-look Yellows fell to a 2-0 defeat. First half goals from Jack Lankester and Gassan Ahadme put the hosts ahead of the visitors were unable to bounce back, so they’ll be hoping to find some momentum at Ashton Gate in the cup.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Bristol City should be looking to reap the benefits of a second successive home game by getting their first win on the board against League One opposition. Oxford aren’t an easy opponent though and while their opening day was a poor one, I can see them finding momentum as the campaign progresses.

“Against Championship opposition in Bristol City though, the Yellows could face disappointment again.

“Nigel Pearson should see this as a great chance to pick up a first win of the season and I’ll back his side to do just that. They might get themselves a clean sheet as well.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-0 Oxford United

Luke Phelps

“Oxford United didn’t make the start they intended to on Saturday. It was a disappointing defeat and it could well be a sign of things to come for them this season.

“Bristol City meanwhile were unlucky to claim what would’ve been a solid win over Preston North End. I think the Robins will do well in the league this season but how much focus they’ll put on the cup remains to be seen.

“It’s a chance for Bristol City to play some of their exciting younger players and I think Pearson will do just that – even then, though, I think this one ends in a home win.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Oxford United