Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Newport County

Charlton Athletic travel to Newport County in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Charlton Athletic started the 2023/24 season with a narrow win over Leyton Orient thanks to a George Dobson goal.

The Addicks will be hoping this is finally the year they make a strong challenge for a top six spot in the third tier and whilst that will be a priority for Dean Holden, a cup run would be welcomed by supporters.

They face League Two opposition in Newport County who lost 3-0 to Accrington Stanley on the opening day of the campaign.

Charlton Athletic team news

Just like the weekend Chuks Aneke (calf) and Miles Leaburn (ankle) will miss this outing, but Holden has a full squad to pick from other than that.

It will be expected that the Addicks field a rotated line up in a bid to give those on the fringes some minutes in an attempt to build them towards league competition if they are needed later down the line.

Charlton Athletic predicted XI

Isted (GK)

Jones

Hector

Mitchell

Dobson

Kirk

Camara

McGrandles

Blackett-Taylor

May

Campbell

There’s little reason not to give goalkeeper Harry Isted a start here.

Elsewhere, George Dobson, Alfie May and Tyreece Campbell may be trusted to keep their spot from the weekend in order to maintain some structure to their play. May is still settling down to life at The Valley and therefore playing as many minutes as possible is ideal to help him get used to his new surroundings.

Other than that Holden could feature the likes of Panutche Camara who is at the club on loan from Ipswich Town. He’s proven to be a solid third tier midfielder, so if Holden can get him up to speed his chances of success will be boosted.

The game kicks off at 7.30pm this evening.