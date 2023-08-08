Cardiff City unlikely to sign ex-Everton man as wage obstacle emerges

Cardiff City are unlikely to sign free agent midfielder Tom Davies because they can not afford his wages, as per BBC Sport.

Midfielder Davies had spent his entire career with Everton before departing the club at the end of his contract earlier this summer. Since then, he’s remained without a club, somewhat surprising considering he has over 150 Premier League appearances to his name.

Now though, it has emerged that Cardiff City have looked into a deal for the 25-year-old.

BBC Sport reports that he was being eyed by the Bluebirds, only for the Championship side to be priced out of a deal.

Davies is available on a free transfer but they can’t afford to bring him to the Welsh capital because of his wages. A midfielder is still wanted by Erol Bulut but amid this update on Davies, it seems it won’t be him bolstering their midfield ranks this summer.

Midfield options

With Bulut said to be keen on adding another midfielder to his ranks, it could be that someone is allowed out because the Bluebirds do have a fair amount of options in the middle of the park as it stands.

Ryan Wintle, Joe Ralls, Andy Rinomhota, Aaron Ramsey, Ebou Adams and Romaine Sawyers are all options in the middle of the park while Rubin Colwill is an option in midfield too, though he is usually more advanced.

The arrival of another central midfielder may well open the door for someone to move on, else Bulut could have a slightly overcrowded midfield department. It remains to be seen just who comes in if another is to be signed but it seems Davies’ search for a new club will continue.