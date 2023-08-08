Burnley end pursuit of Millwall man Zian Flemming as Lions’ true price tag emerges

Millwall look to have survived summer interest from Burnley in star man Zian Flemming, with the Clarets set to end their pursuit of the Dutch man, as per TEAMtalk.

Millwall paid just £1.7million for Flemming last summer. The man from Fortuna Sittard went on to score 15 goals and assist three more in 43 Championship outings for the Lions, prompting Premier League new boys Burnley to show an interest this summer.

But TEAMtalk say that, after seeing ‘several offers’ for Flemming rejected, Burnley have ended their prusuit of Flemming, who Millwall apparently value at £15million – more than the previous price tag that was reported which stood at just under £13million.

Several European teams were also linked with Flemming this summer, including Roma, Sevilla, and Lazio.

Millwall opened their 2023/24 campaign with an impressive 1-0 win away at Middlesbrough over the weekend, with youngster Romain Esse scoring the winning goal.

And breathe…

Millwall would’ve been expecting interest in Flemming following his impressive maiden season in England, but they may not have been expecting a team to show as much interest as Burnley did.

The Clarets were really pushing for Flemming at one point earlier in the summer but Millwall stood firm on their valuation of the player, which seems like a fair price for a midfielder who scored 15 goals in the second tier last time round.

Now though, Gary Rowett and Millwall can rest easy in the knowledge that Burnley won’t be pushing for Flemming again this summer, but that doesn’t prevent any other team from making a bid.

Millwall host Reading in the opening round of the EFL Cup tonight, with kick off at 7:45pm.