Brighton man linked and more: Reading transfer news from the last week of the window

Reading could be set for a busy final few weeks in the summer transfer window.

Ruben Selles’ Reading side have struggled both on and off the pitch for a while now, but despite that Selles is hopeful of a busy end to the summer window.

Reading started their season with a 1-0 loss against Peterborough United, but with the Posh expected to be there or thereabouts this season Reading cannot let that result derail their campaign.

The patterns of Selles’ style were becoming more clear to see on Saturday with the hosts adapting to the demands of the former Southampton boss.

There are a few weeks left of the transfer window, but there’s no time to rest and relax with clubs now attempting to get the final bits of business over the line ahead of what they anticipate to be a very competitive season.

West Brom goalkeeper David Button has been linked with a move to Reading for sometime now. The 34-year-old shot stopper is free to leave the Baggies this season and the only thing preventing a move to the third tier was Reading’s transfer embargo. Now that’s been lifted the latest update suggests a move for Button will now go through.

Joel Pereira is another goalkeeper linked with a move to Selles’ side (Via Tim Dellor). The former Manchester United man is a free agent following a spell in the Eredivisie in the Netherlands.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jensen Weir has been subject to interest from a host of League One clubs this summer. Reading have been credited with interest alongside Derby County, but there’s reportedly several that have enquired about the former Morecambe loanee this summer. Weir managed 15 goal contributions in a relegated Morecambe side last season and therefore appears a very solid option for teams pushing for promotion in League One.

Finally, it has also been reported that Selles wants six more signings before the summer transfer deadline on September 1st. That means fans can expect a lot of movement in the coming weeks as Reading attempt to put themselves in the best position possible to have a successful year this season.