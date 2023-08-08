3 Brandon Williams alternatives Leeds United should consider this summer

Leeds United are still looking to add reinforcements to their squad before the September 1st deadline this summer.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United drew 2-2 against Cardiff City on the opening day of the season.

Despite dominating most of the play Leeds United fell two behind due to quite poor defensive structure.

It was a big issue for the Whites last season and it will be hoped it’s addressed this time around. Getting promoted out of the second tier will be made so much harder for the club this season if they keep shipping goals like last season.

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has been linked with a move to Elland Road this summer with the Premier League side willing to sell the left back this summer.

But, deals like this are never easy to pull off and relying on one target can be a risky strategy.

So, here we look at three alternatives Leeds United should consider should a move for Williams not come into fruition this summer.

George Cox

The free agent 25-year-old played 27 games in the Eredivisie last season. It was his fourth full season in the Netherlands and he was a regular player for Fortuna Sittard during his time there.

He made the move over there after breaking through Brighton’s academy. He featured often for their U21 side in the Premier League 2, but has since built up a fair amount of senior experience.

His age and the fact he’s a free transfer makes him a good addition. There’s an argument he’s never played at a level as high as the Championship before, but as proven in the past that shouldn’t write off any player.

Harry Toffolo

Entering the final 12 months of his contract at Nottingham Forest, Toffolo could be a smart signing for Farke.

He made 45 appearances for Huddersfield Town in the 2021/22 season as they reached the play-off final and contributed to 14 goals from defence while he was at it.

The 27-year-old only made 19 appearances in the top flight last season, and now he’s entering the final year of his deal could make him available for a smaller fee.

It remains to be seen what Cooper’s intentions with Toffolo are, but he could become available and he would be a solid signing.

Ian Maatsen

The Chelsea youngster spent last season on loan at league winners Burnley. He made 39 second tier appearances and contributed to ten goals from left back.

Maatsen spent the year at Coventry City before that and thus has plenty of Championship experience. He is now in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge so that may rule out another loan move, but they could look to sell him and get a fee while they still can.