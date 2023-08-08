19-year-old draws interest and more: Watford transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Watford got their season off to a fantastic start last week and there were a few new transfer rumours to emerge too.

Watford defeated QPR 4-0 on the opening day but Valerien Ismael and co will know that they can’t rest on their laurels in the transfer market. More signings will be in the offing and hopefully, new faces can come through the doors soon.

Rumours have circulated over incomings and outgoings over the past week and one player who has already gone is Jorge Cabezas.

It was reported that the young striker was poised to make a loan move to the MLS and since then, his switch to New York Red Bulls has been made official. The hope will be that he can find regular game time and develop well over in the States.

Another promising player linked with an exit is attacking midfielder Yaser Asprilla.

Reports from his native Columbia have said Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion are among those in the picture to sign the 19-year-old. There’s been admiring glances from some seriously sizeable clubs too, with Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli also said to be admirers.

1 of 6 Who is this? Morgan Whittaker Liam Cundle Mat Grimes Joel Piroe

In terms of potential incomings, former Cardiff City loan star Sory Kaba is a striker on the radar at Vicarage Road.

The Athletic has said that exploratory talks have been held between Watford and FC Midtjylland with Kaba free to move on this summer. He’s had other Championship interest after his prolific spell in South Wales over the second half of last season and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him return to these shores before the window’s end.

Last but not least, Watford were linked with Besiktas midfielder Salih Ucan alongside Burnley. It remains to be seen whether anything comes of that link though, with the 29-year-old now in the last year of his contract and keen on a move to England